Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

