Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $414.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

