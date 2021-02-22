Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.