Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $39.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

