Capstone Mining (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.00. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

