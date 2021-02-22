Carbon (CRBN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $219,159.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $219,159.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00490391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00069438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00086252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.00490502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00072595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00027577 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

