Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

