Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Casa Systems reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $888.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.