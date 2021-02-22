Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,023 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $149,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

