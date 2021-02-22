Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 1283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

