Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $324,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,516 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

