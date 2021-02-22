Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 773.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,477 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

