Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,861,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

