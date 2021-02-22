Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Cellectis posted sales of $6.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

CLLS traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 43,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,634. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

