Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $40.14 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.14 million and $315,343.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,099,674 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

