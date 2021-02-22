Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.93

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 27436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

