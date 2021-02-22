Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $277.79. 135,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,068. The firm has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

