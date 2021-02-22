Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,583. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

