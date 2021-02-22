Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,069 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

