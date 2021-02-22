Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.28, but opened at C$0.20. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

