CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of CF Industries worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

