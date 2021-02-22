Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.