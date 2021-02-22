Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,241. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

