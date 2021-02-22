Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 41,343 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,549 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Foot Locker worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

NYSE FL traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. 47,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

