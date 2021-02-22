Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,703 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

DENN traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

