Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,571 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Diodes accounts for 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Diodes worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,595. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

