Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,460 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.02. 36,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,745. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

