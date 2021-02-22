China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Trading Up 6.1%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 390,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 609,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm has a market cap of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

About China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

