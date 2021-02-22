China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.42

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

China Merchants Port Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing, and Other. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

