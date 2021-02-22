China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.55. China Zenix Auto International shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 7,920 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter.

About China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

