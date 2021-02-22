Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.21. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

