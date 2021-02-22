CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Acquires C$912,500.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,076,290.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland purchased 96,100 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland purchased 3,900 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland purchased 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.32.

CIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

