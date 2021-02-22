CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $89,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $15.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.81. 23,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

