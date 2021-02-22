CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,777 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $212,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

