CI Investments Inc. Sells 198,058 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,058 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.58% of Berry Global Group worth $119,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,889,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 196,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,194. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

