CI Investments Inc. Sells 83,973 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 83,973 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $80,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 251,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,923. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.