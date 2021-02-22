CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $106,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.53. 22,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average is $338.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

