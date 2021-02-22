CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.