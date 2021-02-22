CIBC Trims MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price to $63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

