CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,442 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,089,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,369,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 310,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.02 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

