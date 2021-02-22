CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

ANTM stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.23. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

