CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $20.37 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,560 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

NYSE:LIN opened at $250.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.