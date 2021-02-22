CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,298 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

ADBE opened at $479.12 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.68 and a 200 day moving average of $480.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

