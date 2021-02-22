CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,930 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

