Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $343.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.44. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

