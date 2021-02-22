Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.