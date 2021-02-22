Citigroup Boosts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $135.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE:RS opened at $131.37 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

