Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

