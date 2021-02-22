Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $104,751.34 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $104,751.34 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,959,299 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

