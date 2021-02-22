Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Head to Head Analysis

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.61 $4.93 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sturgis Bancorp and Clarkston Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Summary

Clarkston Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

